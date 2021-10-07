CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Secures one-year deal

 5 days ago

Ennis signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with Ottawa on Thursday. Ennis was able to turn his professional tryout during training camp into a full NHL deal, though his prospects were likely improved following the news of Colin White's (shoulder) 4-6 month absence and the fact that Brady Tkachuk remains unsigned. Still, Ennis racked up 33 points in 61 games last time he was with Ottawa and will look to recapture that magic in 2021-22.

