The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Character Introduction Trailer
Meet the characters from the upcoming horror game, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, in this latest trailer. The cast includes the voice talents of Ashley Tisdale as Rachel King, Paul Zinno as Jason Kolchek, Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Nick Kay, Alex Gravenstein as Eric King, and Nick E. Tarabay as Salim Othman. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes launches on October 22 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.www.ign.com
