People are spending hundreds of dollars on digital articles of clothing

By Miles In The Morning, Jeff Miles, Rebekah Black, Alex Luckey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are you've definitely heard of NFTs, which are non-fungible tokens, otherwise known as digital pieces of artwork. Now, NFTs have invaded our closets, as people are spending up to hundreds of dollars to buy digital articles of clothing that can be photoshopped onto a digital image of yourself. Not...

KRMG

Are You Ready To Buy Digital Clothes?

First, let me say this is actually a very real thing that started in 2016 and could be a big trend in the future. Second, if you are over 40 this will sound crazy. Let me explain. Digital clothes are clothes you can buy online for your online reality, but you can’t wear because they don’t exist in reality. You read that right. Since we are spending more and more time in the virtual digital world, we need virtual digital clothes for different settings. After you buy your digital clothes, you simply photoshop your new outfit on your online picture or avatar. This might be the most absurd part of all (and that’s saying something), the prices for your digital clothes at one store range from $25 hats to hundreds of dollars for a dress. That’s the price of REAL clothes. There is an upside to this trend. You’ll have more room in your closet and there will be less waste when you want to throw out your old outfits and update your wardrobe.
The Next Fashion Trend Might Be Digital Clothing

Stores simply photoshop the digital items onto a customer’s photos or videos to be posted onto social media. For kids, gamers, and social media users, the appeal is evident. But, for others, this may sound absurd. So, how much does a digital outfit cost? The prices at one store range from 25 dollar hats to hundreds of dollars for a dress.
Digital clothes have arrived. Here’s what that means

For those who love fashion but not the price tag, eco-footprint or space they take up, some designers and websites may have a solution: digital clothes. Digital or virtual clothes are digital files of clothes that you buy and “wear” online. Some of these clothes only exist virtually as 3D renderings or files and therefore can only be “worn” online; however, some sites and apps allow you to try on real, physical clothes virtually to help you determine if you want to actually buy them.
