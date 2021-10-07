Turning Point Shares Plunge After Highlighting Updated Data From Lead Program In Pretreated Lung Cancer Patients
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) has announced additional preliminary data from ongoing trials of lead drug candidate repotrectinib and elzovantinib (TPX-0022). The data were presented at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Repotrectinib demonstrated clinical activity across multiple ROS1+ TKI-pretreated NSCLC Cohorts, with confirmed objective...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0