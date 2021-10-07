Turning Point Shares Plunge After Highlighting Updated Data From Lead Program In Pretreated Lung Cancer Patients

A new kind of chemotherapy derived from a molecule found in a Himalayan fungus has been revealed as a potent anti-cancer agent, and may in the future provide a new treatment option for patients with cancer. NUC-7738, synthesized by researchers at the University of Oxford in partnership with UK-based biopharmaceutical company NuCana, is still in the experimental testing stages and isn't available as an anti-cancer medication yet – but newly reported clinical trial results bode well for the drug candidate. The active ingredient in NUC-7738 is called cordycepin, which was first found in the parasitic fungus species Ophiocordyceps sinensis (also known as...

CANCER ・ 23 HOURS AGO