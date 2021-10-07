CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turning Point Shares Plunge After Highlighting Updated Data From Lead Program In Pretreated Lung Cancer Patients

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) has announced additional preliminary data from ongoing trials of lead drug candidate repotrectinib and elzovantinib (TPX-0022). The data were presented at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Repotrectinib demonstrated clinical activity across multiple ROS1+ TKI-pretreated NSCLC Cohorts, with confirmed objective...

www.benzinga.com

