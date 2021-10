Of all the tests of a knife’s sharpness—and I’ve employed methods from cutting a paper towel to shaving hair from my forearm to slicing thin wafers of newsprint—I’ve never found a better way than the task I faced the other night: Removing dried, tacky silverskin from a venison backstrap. A knife needs to be sharp enough to do this without shearing good meat from the cut, and without getting sticky and hanging up as you slide the blade between the muscle and the silverskin. The knife I had in hand was a Benchmade 4030 Utility Knife, one of the shining (literally) stars in the brand-new line of culinary knives from the venerable Oregon cutler. I can’t recall another knife that pushed through the fascia and connective tissue and silverskin with such directed, near-frictionless ease.

