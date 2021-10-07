CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Wendy’s announces new cereal inspired by their iconic Frosty

audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fast food wars have taken over drive-thru menus across America over the last few years. Whether it’s battling over chicken sandwiches, breakfast and dessert items, or even prizes offered to customers; each chain has attempted to one up the competition. Now, Wendy’s has decided to take their battle outside...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
Simplemost

Wendy’s Fries Are Changing

The Wendy’s french fries you’re used to are about to be a thing of the past. The fast-food chain has officially changed the recipe, launching what it calls new “Hot & Crispy Fries” nationwide. The change to the staple menu item has been in the works for a few years,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Fast Food Chains#Food Wars#Food Drink#Kellogg#Pringles
Mashed

Wendy's Fans Won't Want To Miss This Frosty Freebie

Fast food chains sure know how to hold onto their loyal customers. Whether it's by keeping them on their toes with new and exciting menu options or making sure that the classic favorites are always available, their tactics work! Wendy's has been serving its iconic burgers, fries, and Frostys to customers since 1969. The latter is a frozen treat, created after the restaurant's founder wanted a tasty way to complete his Wendy's dining experience (via Wendy's).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Coffee-Flavored Wendy's Frosty You Might Never Get To Eat Again

No meal is complete without dessert, and at Wendy's, a Frosty is the only thing to order when you're craving something sweet after devouring one of their decadent Baconator sandwiches. Neither a milkshake nor soft serve, the tasty treat that, per Wendy's website, came from founder Dave Thomas' "desire for a signature dessert to go with his vision of the perfect meal" has been a staple on the Ohio-based chain's menu since the opening of its debut location in 1969.
RESTAURANTS
thedieline.com

Wendy's Frosty Has Its Sights Set On Breakfast

Inspired by “frosted malted” chocolate soft serve ice cream served at Cleveland race tracks, the burger chain Wendy’s has served the signature Frosty dairy dessert since its inception in 1969. The offering was an instant hit, and the supplier of the machines and Frosties mix would struggle to keep up with demand as Wendy’s grew. Now the square-pattied fast-food chain is partnering up with Kellogg’s to bring that Frosties flavor to breakfast via cereal.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Wendy's Sells An Eye-Popping Amount Of Frosty's Every Year

When Wendy's founder Dave Thomas had the idea to add a new item to his menu, he had a very specific vision. He wanted a treat that was sweet and creamy, and could be enjoyed alongside his famous burgers without overwhelming them (via The Square Deal). He partnered with an ice cream distributor and came up with the Frosty. It had (and still has) the perfect balance of chocolate and vanilla flavors. Customers loved it, and Thomas loved it too — so much so that he had a Frosty machine installed at his private home on Buckeye Island in Ohio.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Wendy's Chocolate Frosty Ingredient You Might Not Expect

If you're the kind of person who prefers milk chocolate over dark chocolate, chances are you're probably a big fan of the chocolate Frosty at Wendy's. The fast food chain's milkshake-softserve hybrid isn't known for being super chocolatey, but it sure does pair well with a burger and fries. As Wendy's explains on their Square Deal blog, this was no accident. In order to ensure that his hamburgers wouldn't be outshined by his Frosties, Wendy's founder Dave Thomas insisted on developing a recipe with a "light chocolate flavor" that would complement the rest of the meal rather than overpower it with chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
kgns.tv

Kellogg’s to release Frosty Cereal

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s Frosty their favorite dessert in breakfast form. The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”. The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces. It also includes...
LAREDO, TX
Mashed

The Big Problem Some Wendy's Customers Have With Its New Fries

Do you love fast food? We know that from time to time, we definitely heed the craving for a stacked cheeseburger, an icy cold milkshake, or golden batch of crispy, salty fries. If you love french fries like we do, the fast food chains have got you. There's Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries, Popeyes' Cajun-seasoned fries, McDonald's classic skinny-cut fries, Wendy's peppery fries, and many more (via Insider).
RESTAURANTS
purecountry1067.com

Wendy’s New ‘Hot & Crispy’ Fries

Wendy’s has introduced new fries that are made to stay extra crispy. The name: Hot & Crispy Fries. Wendy’s explained the detailed process of creating their new fry formula. One side is built for heat retention, the other for crispiness. If you use the Wendy’s app – they are offering...
FOOD & DRINKS
brandeating.com

Review: Wendy's - New Hot & Crispy Fries

Wendy's new Hot & Crispy Fries take the same potatoes as their previous fries but gives them a light batter so that they stay hot and crispy for a longer period of time. I went and got both a large order of the new fries as well as an order of Baconator Fries. The large fries were $2.69, while the Baconator Fries are normally $2.49 but were free through an offer in the app.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Customers Are Noticing This Widespread Issue With Chick-fil-A's Food

Chick-fil-A may be the country's favorite fast-food chain as well as its Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year, but even this beloved brand can't guarantee a top-notch experience 100% of the time. According to customers who regularly enjoy Chick-fil-A's grub, there may be a widespread issue across the chain's system which is hindering the quality of the food it puts out.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Taco Bell's Upcoming New Item Is Already Stirring Up Major Controversy With Customers

When Taco Bell announced the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco as the next mashup creation coming out of its Innovation Lab, the news raised a few eyebrows. As excited as we were to hear there'll be more opportunities to feast on fried chicken, it felt like Taco Bell was taking a step in an extremely mainstream direction. The ensuing "is it a taco or is it a sandwich" debate was just a cheap ploy to pass off a pretty classic crispy chicken sandwich (fluffy bun, fried white-meat chicken, creamy sauce) as something that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb on a Mexican fast-food menu. It felt like Taco Bell was making a major detour from what it does best and that it took the Chicken Sandwich Wars bait to the detriment of its own unique identity.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy