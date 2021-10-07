CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Grom Social Enterprises Shares Are Rising

By Randy Elias
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) shares are trading higher after the company announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, has commenced production on approximately $1 million in new projects through its sprawling studio in Manila, the Philippines. The assignments, two recurring episodic animated TV series, bolster the studio's output...

