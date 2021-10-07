Morning Lookout: Accused BLM mural vandals in court today, hybrid campus resource program to return next month

Good Morning! It’s Thursday, October 7 and the day will start off cloudy, gradually becoming sunnier with a high of 66. Later this morning, two young men facing felony charges are due in court after the Black Lives Matter mural outside the Santa Cruz library was vandalized earlier this year. Meanwhile, activists are calling for restorative justice. And next month, a controversial school resource officer program is expected to return to Aptos and Watsonville high schools, but with a twist. We have the latest updates from PVUSD here. Also, in breaking national news, Pfizer has asked the US government for authorization to give the vaccine to children ages 5 and up.