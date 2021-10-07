CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From California Artists, a Stinging Critique of Texas’s Relationship to Its Land

By Michael Agresta
Texas Monthly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who’s ever taken a long drive through West Texas knows that it’s a region of gorgeous landscapes with very few places to get out and stretch your legs. Unlike in other Western U.S. states that entered the Union under different circumstances and with a greater role for federal land management, the vast majority of Texas land, about 95 percent, is privately held. Property fences run along most rural Texas roadways, and often right up to the edges of waterways, making almost the entire state inaccessible to its citizens.

