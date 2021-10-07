CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

B. Simone Responds To Criticism Over $10 Charge For ‘Close Friends Show’ On Instagram

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPJ69_0cK8W1lU00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Instead of using OnlyFans, B. Simone took her hustle to Instagram. On Oct. 6, the Wild N’ Out star said she was charging her followers $10 for access to her Close Friends posts on her Instagram story.

“VIP ONLY. If you aren’t on my close friends you are truly missing out!” she said in an IG video. “I’m heading to Mexico in two days you don’t wanna miss this! All my vacation footage be on my close friends. LINK IN BIO! You will be added within 48 hours. Good luck.”

The Close Friends feature is used when a person only wants specific people to see their post instead of all of their followers. Using it for what B. Simone calls “The Close Friends Show” wasn’t received well by her followers.

“It’s sad to be this NOSEY,” someone said. “I would never pay to view someone’s Ig story. I don’t care about watching the people I know, so definitely not a stranger/celebrity.”

Many other people said that someone will surely record the content and it would be shared on social media, making the $10 charge pointless.

’ll Wait For Someone To Screen Record & Post It To Blogs If It’s Anything Good,” someone else commented.

Another person criticized her for charging followers for access to something that is usually free in such economically turbulent times.

“Girl please we in a pandemic and losing jobs and y’all wanna sustain a status by trying to dig in our pockets how bout we start charging y’all IG celebs to even want to be a follower of urs stop begging us and get a gig this ain’t it sis move around.”

B. Simone responded to her naysayers in the comments of a repost on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram.

“It’s 1.40$ a day relax,” she wrote. “And 3000 plus people (and counting) seem to want this content ! If you don’t want to be on my close friends them I’m not talking to you [shrug emoji] see you 3k people in Mexico.”

Having 3,000 followers in her Close Friends would rake in $30,000.

Despite the backlash, B. Simone still went forward with her $10 charge and surprisingly, many of her fans have signed up. She uploaded a video of her scrolling through what looks like an endless list of followers requesting access.

“I support my girl!” one follower said under B. Simone’s post. “So I did it. Looking forward to seeing the content. $10 is nothing to support someone you’re truly a fan of. It’s just my opinion.”

“Why people be mad at somebody else’s hustle? She’s not my cup of tea but if she has an audience of folks that will pay then more power to her!”

If you did want to sign up for the “Close Friends Show” you missed your chance. She announced in her Instagram bio that enrollment is now closed.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Adele gets asked VERY awkward question on Instagram Live and her response leaves fans in hysterics

It’s fair to say that Adele has well and truly delighted fans around the world after emerging from her long musical hiatus.The singer has now taken to social media to interact with fans amid speculation that her highly anticipated album will be released soon.The famously private Adele made a rare appearance on Instagram Live, giving fans the chance to ask questions directly to her in real time.During the conversation, she played a brief snippet of a new song, but it was some people’s questions that entertained her fans.One Instagram user asked Adele, “What’s your body count?” – essentially asking her...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onlyfans#The Wild N Out#Close Friends#Vip#Ig#Nosey
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight UK's Luke responds to reunion show on Instagram

Married at First Sight UK star Luke Dawson has spoken out following the latest series' reunion episode. The show's couples came together yesterday evening (October 4) following last week's (delayed) finale, which saw Luke and Morag Crichton decide to stick together. However, we learned in the reunion that they are...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Banned From Instagram Again After Asking Drake For Help

It's a big week for Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rap icon just released his new biopic, promoting it all over social media. Because of his situation on Instagram though, where he keeps getting banned for violating the app's guidelines, it's been difficult for the film to gain traction on the platform. And now, after asking Drake to help get the word out about his movie, Boosie has to create yet another Instagram profile because his old one, which was already an alternate account, has been suspended.
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

‘I’m Really Crying Y’all’: Yung Baby Tate Said Rihanna DM’d Her After Body Shaming Backlash

Viral hitmaker Yung Baby Tate was bombarded with hateful comments about her body after a few pictures surfaced from her performance at Afro Punk in Atlanta last month. The star hit the stage in a matching leopard suit ensemble that exposed all of her curvaceous assets, but social media watchdogs weren’t too happy with the “I Am” singer for showing off her body. One person even advised Yung Baby Tate to “lose 10 pounds” and called her out for being “out of shape,” according to REVOLT.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
crossroadstoday.com

Rihanna reveals secret to sexy night in with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up on her relationship with the 32-year-old rapper, and opened up about what she likes from a steamy evening with her man. Asked about what turns her on, she told E! News’ ‘Daily Pop’:...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Monyetta Shaw And Her Fiancé Did An Engagement Shoot And The Photos Are Beautiful

Monyetta can't wait to say "I do" to her beau Heath Carter. Check out their regal shoot at the legendary Biltmore in Atlanta. Monyetta Shaw and her fiancé Heath Carter will be making their way down the aisle to become husband and wife soon, and to celebrate their pending nuptials, the couple did a glam photo shoot. The pair took pictures at the Biltmore Ballrooms in the historic Biltmore Hotel in Atlanta. They were shot by photographer Justin Christopher Jones wearing complementary neutral toned (we’re thinking champagne and beige) ensembles and looking very much in love.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Katie Price charged over crash as family post ‘concerned and worried’ message on her Instagram

Katie Price has been charged with driving offences following a crash near her home.The former glamour model, 43, has been charged with driving without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified. She will appear in court on Wednesday.The crash took place on the B2135 near Partridge Green, Sussex, on Tuesday. A statement from Sussex Police said: “Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.“She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (September 29).”Officers responded to...
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy