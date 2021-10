The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will face off on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, with the loser of the game dropping into third place in the NFC West. For the Seahawks it is a chance to put together a second straight win, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars the next three opponents on the schedule. That means a win against the Rams could set Seattle up for a nice run to set the team up nicely in terms of playoff positioning heading into the bye.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO