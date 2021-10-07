CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows Dave Chappelle Completely Unbothered By Backlash Over DaBaby Comments

Cover picture for the articleDave Chappelle has come under some heat for comments he made in his latest stand-up special, The Closer. In an attempt to ridicule the current "cancel culture" environment, Chappelle used DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud to explain the current state of affairs. Chappelle said that, despite DaBaby's shooting and killing of another person in a Wal-Mart, more people were upset about the "Suge" rapper's rant during the Miami music festival.

