GALLERY: Flooding forced rescues, road closures across Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Flash flooding forced many people to evacuate their homes and many roads were closed across the Central Alabama area Wednesday night.

Above, flooding can be seen on US-31 and Alabama 150 or Lorna Road Wednesday near the Galleria Mall.

Parts of Crescent at the Lakeshore apartment complex in Homewood had to be evacuated, flooding can be seen above from Shades Creek.

View more photos of flooding across central Alabama here:

CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Ashely Gann sent the photos in above of the area surrounding her house. Safe to say she had to sleep at the station Wednesday night.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue made a total of 16 water rescues throughout the flooding event.

One of those rescues came after two vehicles attempted to cross a flooded roadway at 15th Avenue and 18th Street. Police arrived on scene prior to fire and rescue and went underwater to retrieve an unresponsive female from one of the vehicles. When fire and rescue arrived, they performed CPR and revived the woman.

Flooding made driving difficult Wednesday night as many roads looked like 13th Street in Ensley, as seen above.

A flooded neighborhood is shown in Pelham, Ala., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Parts of Alabama remain under a flash flood watch after a day of high water across the state, with as much as 6 inches of rain covering roads and trapping people. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Michael Halbert wades through his flooded neighborhood in Pelham, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Parts of Alabama remain under a flash flood watch after a day of high water across the state, with as much as 6 inches of rain covering roads and trapping people. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

This is a developing story.