Adidas Launches Resale Program Powered by ThredUp

Adidas is getting in the resale game on its own terms.

The company today launched “Choose to Give Back,” a custom resale solution powered ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service (RaaS) program. Via Adidas’ Creator’s Club app, customers will now have the option to send in used Adidas apparel, accessories and footwear to be resold.

The program marks Adidas’ first efforts to oversee the resale operations of its products via a white-label solution from ThredUp, which will roll out online and in stores in 2022. Certain Adidas products, like some of its highly coveted sneakers, currently resell at high price points on the secondhand market.

“We believe that great performance shouldn’t come at the cost of the environment,” said Adidas SVP of sustainability Katja Schreiber. “That’s why we’re committed to establishing a circular future for sportswear, and with the Choose to Give Back program are helping people to see new possibilities to give old gear new life.”

Adidas’ foray into resale falls in line with the sportswear maker’s overall commitments to help end plastic waste . Adidas has committed to only using recycled polyester when possible starting in 2024 and has committed to a 15% carbon footprint per product reduction by 2025 and a 30% carbon footprint reduction by 2030.

ThredUp currently powers resale for major retailers and brands such as Walmart, Madewell, and Vera Bradley through its RaaS technology. The company raised $168 million in its initial public offering in March, and earned a valuation of about $1.3 billion. In July, ThredUp announced plans to acquire Remix Global AD , a major European fashion resale site, marking the start of its commitment to international expansion in Europe.

“Adidas has a reputation for driving innovative, sustainable solutions globally, and thredUP is thrilled to support their latest initiative to encourage more circular habits among consumers,” said Pooja Sethi, ThredUp SVP and general manager of resale-as-a-service. “By enabling resale at scale with customizable solutions for leading brands and retailers, we’re keeping high-quality clothes in use longer and fighting fashion waste.”