CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Adidas Launches Resale Program Powered by ThredUp

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DB8W_0cK8VJbW00

Adidas is getting in the resale game on its own terms.

The company today launched “Choose to Give Back,” a custom resale solution powered ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service (RaaS) program. Via Adidas’ Creator’s Club app, customers will now have the option to send in used Adidas apparel, accessories and footwear to be resold.

The program marks Adidas’ first efforts to oversee the resale operations of its products via a white-label solution from ThredUp, which will roll out online and in stores in 2022. Certain Adidas products, like some of its highly coveted sneakers, currently resell at high price points on the secondhand market.

“We believe that great performance shouldn’t come at the cost of the environment,” said Adidas SVP of sustainability Katja Schreiber. “That’s why we’re committed to establishing a circular future for sportswear, and with the Choose to Give Back program are helping people to see new possibilities to give old gear new life.”

Adidas’ foray into resale falls in line with the sportswear maker’s overall commitments to help end plastic waste . Adidas has committed to only using recycled polyester when possible starting in 2024 and has committed to a 15% carbon footprint per product reduction by 2025 and a 30% carbon footprint reduction by 2030.

ThredUp currently powers resale for major retailers and brands such as Walmart, Madewell, and Vera Bradley through its RaaS technology. The company raised $168 million in its initial public offering in March, and earned a valuation of about $1.3 billion. In July, ThredUp announced plans to acquire Remix Global AD , a major European fashion resale site, marking the start of its commitment to international expansion in Europe.

“Adidas has a reputation for driving innovative, sustainable solutions globally, and thredUP is thrilled to support their latest initiative to encourage more circular habits among consumers,” said Pooja Sethi, ThredUp SVP and general manager of resale-as-a-service. “By enabling resale at scale with customizable solutions for leading brands and retailers, we’re keeping high-quality clothes in use longer and fighting fashion waste.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Urban Outfitters Launches a Resale Marketplace as the Secondhand Industry Soars

Updated Oct. 12: Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is getting into resale. The retailer on Tuesday launched a resale marketplace for shoppers to buy and sell men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing. The service is powered by Nuuly Thrift, a peer-to-peer marketplace platform. URBN, whose brands include Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain and Urban Outfitters, initially launched Nuuly as a subscription service for renting women’s apparel in May 2019. Via Nuuly Thrift, consumers can buy and sell clothing from any brand, URBN or not. Proceeds from each sale can either be transferred directly to a bank account or redeemed for “Nuuly Cash,” which...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Adidas and ThredUp want to resell your used footwear

Adidas has partnered with online resale powerhouse ThredUp to launch a new program whereby consumers can send in used apparel and accessories to be resold. Using ThredUp’s proprietary Retail-as-a-Service platform, the program aims to “extend the lifecycle” of clothing items by rewarding consumers with points in exchange for their old gear.
APPAREL
Elle

Net-A-Porter Is Launching A Resale Service And Yes, We're Excited

If you adore luxury fashion as much as you do sustainability then, listen up. From October 1, eco-conscious fashion lovers will be able to buy and sell pre-loved pieces through Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet in a brand new initiative powered by circular fashion company Reflaunt. The landmark partnership...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resale#Thredup#Raas#Remix Global Ad#European
dotesports.com

Razer launches esports wellness program for players

Gaming peripherals company Razer has unveiled an esports wellness program called “Champions Start from Within” today. The program will aim to promote healthy and sustainable gaming habits for professional and amateur players through collaboration with psychologists, physical therapists, nutritionists, and other experts. These experts will be providing material in the...
VIDEO GAMES
WWD

Aigle Unveils First Collection by Études Studio Trio, U.S. E-commerce Relaunch

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — For French outdoor lifestyle brand Aigle, the presentation of its first designs by artistic directors Aurélien Arbet, Jérémie Égry and José Lamali — the trio behind fashion label Études Studio, who took the helm in 2020 — was not just about showcasing its updated style. It was also an opportunity to spell out the changes made since it became a purpose-driven company earlier this year, with a stated mission of “allowing each person to fully live experiences without leaving traces other than their footprints.”More from WWDMarchesa Notte Bridal Fall 2022Marchesa Couture Bridal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Net-a-Porter Is Getting Into Resale

The market for secondhand clothing and accessories has grown rapidly (21 times faster than the overall apparel retail market, to be exact) over the last few years, and there are no signs of that growth slowing. More and more consumers are embracing the buying and selling of used designer goods through platforms like The Real Real, Rebag and Fashionphile. Meanwhile, traditional luxury brands and retailers, who were once wary of these competitive platforms and their wide assortments of discounted designer treasures, are increasingly choosing to embrace this shift in consumer behavior, instead of fighting it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Adidas
golfbusinessnews.com

adidas Golf partners with ZOZO to launch Stan Smith golf shoe with all-black upper

Adidas Golf has introduced a limited-edition Stan Smith Golf shoe to cekebrate the return of the ZOZO Championship to its traditional Japanese venue. The limited-edition footwear was designed in celebration of the tournament’s return to Japan following a one-year absence where the tournament was played in the United States in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
APPAREL
purexbox.com

Adidas Unveils Xbox 360 Forum Mid Shoes, Launching This Month

Xbox and adidas officially announced a partnership to create sneakers based on the 20th anniversary of the brand last week, and now adidas Canada has leaked a set of Xbox 360 Forum Mid Shoes that are on the way this month. The shoes feature a design based on the original...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

China's Fosun Fashion Group rebrands as Lanvin

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's Fosun Fashion Group has changed its name to Lanvin Group and could pursue acquisitions as its seeks to build a global portfolio of luxury brands, the company said Monday, while also announcing the arrival of new investors. "We actually are quite open about the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Ugg x Telfar Returns for a Second Cozy Drop, Launching This Week

Ugg and Telfar have reunited on a cozy collection that’s fit for street style enthusiasts everywhere. The genderless collaboration, which originally debuted last June, has returned for the fall ’21 season. Paying homage to Ugg’s Classic Short boots and signature sheepskin, the collection features a lineup of boots that revamp the brand’s signature textures with a Telfar twist. The brand’s short Classic Mini boots have been reimagined as the Ugg x Telfar Logo Minis, including Ugg’s staple Black and tan suede and coordinating fleece — plus Telfar’s signature “T” logo atop their shafts. The collaborators have also brought back the Classic Boots...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

The Closed x Leandra Medine Cohen Fall Capsule Has Arrived

Shoppers can now get their hands on the Closed collaboration with writer and influencer Leandra Medine Cohen that the brand first teased in June. The six-piece capsule collection combines the German denim brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and sustainability with the casual eclecticism Medine Cohen is known for. Pieces include a boxy wool jacket, baggy khakis, high-rise straight fit jeans, a button-down denim shirt, and a burgundy wool cardigan with a removable balaclava to match—all of which feature a hidden message from Medine Cohen on the garments’ care labels. Notes feature her name and include uplifting messages like “Buy pink tulips” and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Lanvin Group Is Born – With New Investors

Click here to read the full article. Fosun Fashion Group has a new name, Lanvin Group, and new investors who bring the valuation of the Chinese fashion conglomerate to more than $1 billion, WWD has learned. Armed with more capital and industry expertise, the Shanghai-based firm plans to push further into Asia and the U.S., and continue building its portfolio of premium and luxury brands.More from WWDLanvin RTW Spring 2022Lanvin Resort 2022Lanvin Men's Spring 2022 “There’s a plan for every brand to come to China and grow,” Joann Cheng, chair of Lanvin Group, said in an interview. “We still have 90 percent...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Black Friday clothing and fashion deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Despite it still being summer, the countdown to Black Friday is officially underway and there’s no better time to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners.What began as a one-day in-store event in the US to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season has now travelled across the Atlantic, becoming a weekend-long bonanza that concludes on Cyber Monday. Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOX 5 San Diego

Stock up on these Black Friday–worthy deals now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon isn’t waiting for Black Friday to unveil amazing deals — they’re rolling out the savings right now. These deals cover every consumer’s and gift giver’s needs, whether they’re interested in fashion, electronics or toys. Some of the steep discounts that caught our eye are exercise essentials […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy