CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Alchemy Comedy Theater turns 10

By Rick Spruill
greenvillejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of its 10 year anniversary, Alchemy Comedy Theater hosted six celebration shows the weekend of Sept. 23 featuring former Alchemy alumnus from all over the country. “We had people come back who were in our first-ever improv class,” said one of the theater’s founders, Harrison Brookie. “We had people who had just joined the theater, too, who had no historical context for what we’ve done. It was nice to reflect on how far we’ve come.”

greenvillejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, SC
City
Clemson, SC
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improv Comedy#Comedy Show#Alchemy Comedy Theater#Mauldin High School#Clemson University#Next Charter School#Coffee Underground On#Coffee Underground

Comments / 0

Community Policy