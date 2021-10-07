Alchemy Comedy Theater turns 10

In honor of its 10 year anniversary, Alchemy Comedy Theater hosted six celebration shows the weekend of Sept. 23 featuring former Alchemy alumnus from all over the country. “We had people come back who were in our first-ever improv class,” said one of the theater’s founders, Harrison Brookie. “We had people who had just joined the theater, too, who had no historical context for what we’ve done. It was nice to reflect on how far we’ve come.”