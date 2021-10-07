CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Naughty Dog teases "something big" as its hiring spree continues

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Naughty Dog is looking to fill dozens of positions as it continues work on "something big," as animation director Jeremy Yates teased amidst the studio's latest hiring push. At the time of writing, Naughty Dog has roughly five dozen open positions on its careers page. Yates' comment is especially pertinent as the studio's animation department has more open positions than most, beating out art, audio, production, and others.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Epic invites Among Us devs to collaborate as Fortnite finally credits inspiration for Impostors mode

Epic has invited Among Us developer Innersloth to collaborate on "something fun" after finally crediting the hit game for inspiring Fortnite's Impostors mode. "v18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth," the latest Fortnite patch notes read. This is the first time Epic has formally acknowledged the massive influence the game had on Impostors – a game mode that, as our own Alyssa Mercante writes, borrows heavily from Among Us, though it fails to truly replicate its magic.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fortnite movie reportedly being discussed at Epic

Epic Games is considering launching an entertainment division, which could entail a Fortnite movie. As first reported yesterday by TheInformation on October 11, games developer/publisher Epic Games is looking to expand into the "scripted video programming business." As part of this new push, as reported Mathew Olson notes in the tweet below, Epic is actively discussing a Fortnite movie adaptation as part of the expansion plans.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake studio has been working on a "unannounced action adventure remake"

The studio attached to rumours regarding a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was recently working on an "unannounced [...] action adventure game remake." Shared on Twitter by user @FaizShaikh7681, the LinkedIn profile of Zhiyang Li, states that they worked at Virtuos - the Chinese studio reportedly attached to the project - as lead software engineer on an "unannounced [AAA] action-adventure game remake" in the nine months leading up to June 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Japanese store fights PS5 scalpers by writing their name on the box

Japanese retailer Nojima Denki is punching back at PS5 scalpers by writing the full names of any PS5 buyers on the box of their new console. Twitter user Aevanko, better known as the Monster Hunter YouTuber Gaijin Hunter, translated a tweet from Japanese user Kaz_kun which recently went somewhat viral among Japanese Twitter users. Nojima Denki "will write your full name on the box at time of purchase, and open/dispose of the [DualSense] controller box as well," Gaijin Hunter explained.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Yates
mspoweruser.com

Far Cry appears to be teasing… something

Ubisoft appears to be teasing a new project within Far Cry 6, as in-game QR codes reveal a baffling teaser video. Discovered by YouTuber JorRaptor, the QR code which links to the video can be found early on in Far Cry 6, hidden in plain sight on the side of an inconspicuous shipping crate.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Naughty Dog Director of Communications Arne Meyer is Now Vice President, Focusing on Well-Being of the Devs

Naughty Dog director of communications Arne Meyer announced that he is now Vice President of the studio, and made a statement expressing his commitment to “the well-being of [its] devs,” among others. Meyer took to Twitter to announce the appointment and revealed that the company is already working on improving its short and long-term initiatives to improve people management and career development.
BUSINESS
IGN

The Last of Us Part 2: How Naughty Dog Created Its Most Terrifying Monster | Art of the Level

The Last of Us Part 2's world can be brutal for its human characters, and that's before they even encounter the infected enemies that could lurk around any corner. Developer Naughty Dog outdid itself in TLOU 2 with the introduction of the Rat King, a monstrous, unique, boss fight creature, that is easily Naughty Dog's most terrifying monster yet, the star of a memorable showdown between players and the creature/ The Last of Us 2's Rat King was no easy feat to pull off, though, and so six members of the Naughty Dog TLOU2 development team spoke with IGN about the creation of The last of Us Part 2's terrifying monster. The developers walk us through the conception and design of the creature, the difficulties and ingenious tricks the TLOU 2 developers pulled off to make the Rat King an imposing foe in-game, and the gameplay and design hurdles and creative opportunities that arose as Naughty Dog created this new monster. Learn about design decisions of the Rat King's boss fight arena, how Naughty Dog sought to tease The Last of Us 2 players with clues of the Rat King's potential, and how TLOU2's sound, designers, artists, animators, and more all came together to create such a memorable fight in The Last of Us Part 2.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Naughty Dog#Motion Capture#Uncharted#Us Factions#Sports Illustrated
SlashGear

Sony continues buying spree with Bluepoint Games

Ever since launching the PlayStation 5, Sony has been on something of a buying spree, but it looks like the company isn’t done yet. After acquiring Housemarque, Nixxes, and Firesprite earlier this year, Sony has made the announcement many fans were waiting for. Sony has confirmed that it’s acquired Bluepoint Games, the studio responsible for several PlayStation remasters and remakes, including Demon’s Souls on PS5 and Shadow of the Colossus on PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Genshin Impact character Arataki Itto isn't even out but already breaking records

New Genshin Impact character Arataki Itto was recently announced for update 2.3 alongside Inazuma story character Gorou and fans already adore him. Arataki Itto, has big five-star energy and looks to be one heck of a bruiser. Described as "the first and greatest head of the Arataki gang," Itto is a two-horned oni who wields a geo-infused claymore, and based on his splash art, he packs a hell of a punch. It's unclear if the geo club Itto holds in his reveal is a new weapon or a product of the oni's geo abilities, but it certainly fits his beefcake aesthetic.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Last of Us 2 director reveals a cut character that was played by a writer on the game

A Twitter exchange between The Last of Us 2 director Neil Druckmann and writer Halley Gross revealed that Gross originally played a character in the game. In a hilarious - and at times disturbing - Twitter thread, Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross banter with one another which results in Druckmann revealing that Gross originally played a character in The Last of Us 2, however, that she got cut from the final version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Vanguard story trailer introduces Kingsley and the team

The Call of Duty: Vanguard story trailer has just dropped, introducing the team at the heart of the campaign. The trailer, which you can check out below, starts out as a sombre reflection on the nature of war in the midst of a naval battle. The action swiftly moves to a more urban setting, with combat on a train and in the midst of a ruined city.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GTA Online will let you help out some "familiar friends" with their "legit business" this year

GTA Online will get an "exciting new adventure" starring some familiar characters later this year, according to Rockstar Games. Rockstar teased the new addition to GTA Online at the very end of its long-awaited, official announcement for the GTA remaster trilogy. According to the little bit Rockstar's willing to say so far, this adventure will bring back "some well-known contacts and familiar friends" who need help with "expanding their 'legit business.'" It also promises "many more surprises" to be revealed soon as well.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dead by Daylight studio may have a new AAA project in the works for Xbox

The Dead by Daylight studio could be working on an Xbox console exclusive game, according to one developer's LinkedIn profile. The reference to the "unannounced AAA project" is listed as the latest entry on Behaviour Interactive level designer Jérôme Cyr's profile, as spotted by Twitter user Faizan Shaikh. The listing specifies that the project is being built in Unreal Engine 4, and that it's been in the works since at least August 2019, when Cyr joined the project. Oh, also there will be combat encounters, since Cyr is working on those as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Hits Up Fans to Tease Its Big NYCC Panel

My Hero Academia is set to hit this year's New York Comic-Con, which is currently underway and plans on diving into the world of anime, comics, and the entertainment industry as a whole, with the Shonen franchise giving fans a better look at its presence in the legendary comic convention. With the series already giving fans a look at some of the exclusive merchandise that it is has brought to the East Coast convention, the upcoming panel is set to explore new details about the third movie, My Hero Academia World Heroes Mission, which is set to land later this month.
COMICS
Motor1.com

Mini Teases ‘Something Thrilling’ Will Arrive This October

Mini’s product lineup is feeling a bit stale, but the brand is at an odd inflection point as consumers continue to choose crossovers and SUVs over sedans and coupes. That’s not great for Mini’s lineup of small vehicles, and the transition to electrified propulsion isn’t helping either – it does offer the all-electric SE. However, the company is preparing “Something Thrilling” for October, though we have no idea what it could be.
CARS
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy