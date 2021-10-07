Naughty Dog teases "something big" as its hiring spree continues

The Last of Us Part 2's world can be brutal for its human characters, and that's before they even encounter the infected enemies that could lurk around any corner. Developer Naughty Dog outdid itself in TLOU 2 with the introduction of the Rat King, a monstrous, unique, boss fight creature, that is easily Naughty Dog's most terrifying monster yet, the star of a memorable showdown between players and the creature/ The Last of Us 2's Rat King was no easy feat to pull off, though, and so six members of the Naughty Dog TLOU2 development team spoke with IGN about the creation of The last of Us Part 2's terrifying monster. The developers walk us through the conception and design of the creature, the difficulties and ingenious tricks the TLOU 2 developers pulled off to make the Rat King an imposing foe in-game, and the gameplay and design hurdles and creative opportunities that arose as Naughty Dog created this new monster. Learn about design decisions of the Rat King's boss fight arena, how Naughty Dog sought to tease The Last of Us 2 players with clues of the Rat King's potential, and how TLOU2's sound, designers, artists, animators, and more all came together to create such a memorable fight in The Last of Us Part 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO