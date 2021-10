Lil Nas X doesn't feel like he is respected in hip-hop. During an interview with XXL, he said, “Honestly, I don’t feel as respected in hip-hop or many music places in general. But these are communities that I am a part of, whether people would like it or not. This is something that I wanted to do because, not that my entire album is rap, but there are rap tracks on my album. “

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO