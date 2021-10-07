CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Editors Warn Time Up, 15 Years Since Politkovskaya Murder

By Anna SMOLCHENKO
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussians commemorated Thursday the killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya 15 years ago on President Vladimir Putin's birthday, while her newspaper warned time had run out to punish the masterminds of the murder. Politkovskaya, a fierce critic of Putin and the Kremlin's wars in Chechnya, was shot dead on October...

