Chiedozie Ogbene has thanked Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny for believing in him after marking his elevation to the international stage with a first senior goal for his country.The 24-year-old Rotherham winger came off the bench in Baku to score the final goal in a 3-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Azerbaijan which finally ended Kenny’s wait for a first competitive victory at the 13th time of asking.It was just Ogbene’s second cap with his first in a friendly draw with Hungary in June making him the first African-born player to represent Ireland at senior level.Asked about his goal,...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO