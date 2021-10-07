CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Historic mangrove restoration project breaks ground at Rookery Bay Research Reserve

Cover picture for the articleShovels were at the ready as Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, DEP and key partners including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, City of Marco Island and nonprofit Coastal Resources Group, officially broke ground on the Fruit Farm Creek Mangrove Restoration Project 15 years in the making in Marco Island. More than 40 project supporters, local environmental group leaders and citizens were on hand to celebrate the beginning of this project, considered the largest mangrove restoration in Florida history.

