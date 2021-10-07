CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. natgas flat as rising crude offsets falling global gas prices

(Reuters) -U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Thursday as a rise in oil prices offset a decline in global gas prices from record highs.

In addition, traders noted U.S. utilities added more gas to storage than usual for a fourth week in a row. Those big injections combined with rising output in recent weeks have convinced many in the market that the United States will have more than enough gas in inventory for the upcoming winter heating season.

The situation around the rest of the world, however, is very different. Since the middle of August, global gas prices have repeatedly hit record highs as Europe and Asia compete for available liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes on growing worries Europe may not have enough gas in storage for the winter and insatiable demand for the fuel in Asia. Global gas prices slumped after Russia said on Wednesday it would supply more gas to Europe.

But some of the world’s biggest importers are reducing orders for LNG in the face of this year’s 500% gas price surge in Europe, raising concerns about potential long-term demand destruction for the fuel as some utilities give up on environmental goals - at least in the short-term - and switch to burning more polluting coal and diesel instead.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. utilities added 118 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 1.

That was more than the 105-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 75 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 81 bcf. [EIA/GAS]

Looking ahead, analysts expect U.S. inventories will top 3.5 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. That is nowhere near as dire as in Europe where analysts say gas storage is over 20% below normal in some countries.

After rising to a 12-year high on Tuesday and then dropping 10% on Wednesday, front-month gas futures rose 0.2 cents to settle at $5.677 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Oil futures rebounded on Thursday, as the market deemed it unlikely the United States would release emergency crude reserves or ban exports to ease tight supplies. [O/R]

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 91.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With gas prices near $34 per mmBtu in Europe and Asia, versus under $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world should keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce.

Data provider Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 9.9 bcfd so far in October with short-term upsets at a few Gulf Coast plants and ongoing planned maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland.

No matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Oct 1 Sep 24 Oct 1 average

(Actual) (Actual) Oct 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 118 88 75 81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,288 3,170 3,820 3,464

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -5.1% -6.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year

Last Year Average Average

2020 (2016-2020)

Henry Hub 5.52 6.32 2.84 2.13 2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 34.55 46.16 4.89 3.24 5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.05 35.07 5.97 4.22 6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year

Norm Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs 69 64 61 741 118

U.S. GFS CDDs 66 67 76 75 49

U.S. GFS TDDs 135 131 137 151 167

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.8 91.9 92.0 87.0 83.1

U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.4 7.4 7.2 7.5

U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1

Total U.S. Supply 99.5 99.2 99.4 94.2 90.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.6 5.8 6.0 5.0

U.S. LNG Exports 10.3 9.9 10.2 7.3 3.7

U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.0 5.5 5.8 6.8

U.S. Residential 4.3 4.3 5.5 5.9 7.2

U.S. Power Plant 28.4 32.0 28.3 31.4 27.7

U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.6 20.8 22.0 21.6

U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Total U.S. Consumption 64.8 68.4 66.5 71.5 69.6

Total U.S. Demand 82.8 86.1 84.6 87.0 80.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub 6.00 6.37

Transco Z6 New York 5.21 5.33

PG&E Citygate 7.23 7.42

Dominion South 5.11 5.12

Chicago Citygate 5.74 6.03

Algonquin Citygate 5.33 5.42

SoCal Citygate 6.76 6.65

Waha Hub 5.47 5.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England 69.75 61.25

PJM West 62.50 56.00

Ercot North 58.70 60.00

Mid C 77.50 67.38

Palo Verde 65.50 65.00

SP-15 66.00 65.75

