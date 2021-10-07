The 10 best Idles songs
IDLES' success is nothing short of miraculous. Relative unknowns when they put out debut Brutalism in 2017, within two years they'd managed to sell out nearly every UK date they played since, rising from small clubs to academies and even Alexandra Palace with ease. In an age where rock is often proclaimed dead and loses pride of place as the world's most popular genre, IDLES exploded into the mainstream consciousness with a socially aware sonic smorgasbord that drew on everything from post-punk, soul and indie to hardcore and noise, nabbing a #1 spot in the UK with their third record Ultra Mono and spawning the documentary Don't Go Gentle about their ascent, in the process.www.loudersound.com
Comments / 0