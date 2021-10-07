CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of CT: Connecticut Magazine's picks for things to do in the state, 2021

By Connecticut Magazine
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you are into hikes or concerts, Connecticut Magazine has a list for the best things to do across the state. In more than 140 categories, Connecticut Magazine readers voted for their favorite places, things and people across the state. The result is our latest “Best of Connecticut” list, with picks in food and drink, things to do, health and beauty, shopping and so much more. Plus, we’ve added dozens of our own favorites, recent discoveries that deserve a place among the Best of Connecticut.

