MLB

Four Reasons Why Red Sox Will Beat Rays In ALDS (As Sizable Underdogs)

By Ricky Doyle
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
The Boston Red Sox aren’t supposed to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. After all, the Red Sox weren’t supposed to be any good this season after a disastrous 2020 in which they finished in last place in the AL East. They weren’t supposed to win 90 games. They weren’t supposed to reach the postseason. And they weren’t supposed to take down the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game.

nesn.com

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
NESN

Alex Verdugo, Red Sox Were Motivated By These ‘Jabs’ From Rays

The Red Sox likely didn’t need any added motivation for their American League Division Series against the Rays, but they received it. Boston completed an upset Monday night, eliminating Tampa Bay from the 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs and advancing to the AL Championship Series in the process. During an interview with MLB Network after his team’s Game 4 win at Fenway Park, Alex Verdugo revealed how the Rays poured more fuel onto the Red Sox’s fire.
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: 'The one mega signee' Sox could consider in free agency

The Boston Red Sox aren't expected to be big spenders this winter, but there apparently is one pending free agent they could make an exception for. In a column published Thursday, The Athletic's Peter Gammons noted slugging Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien as a player the Red Sox could target during the offseason.
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Meadows batting fifth for Rays on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Meadows will man left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right and Manuel Margot was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Meadows to score 11.4 FanDuel points at the...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
FanSided

3 Rays players who won’t be back next season

The Tampa Bay Rays were shockingly eliminated by the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. These three players will not be back next season. Throughout the 2021 regular-season, the Tampa Bay Rays solidified their status as the best team in the American League, as evidenced by their 100-62 record. They were expected to make a return trip to the World Series, and had the talent to potentially win the Commissioner’s Trophy for the first-time in franchise history.
MLB
CBS Boston

Will Middlebrooks Breaks Down Keys For A Red Sox Victory Over Rays In ALDS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have a daunting task ahead of them, with a matchup against the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Boston is flying high after a thrilling Wild Card win over the Yankees on Tuesday night, but Tampa finished the year as the best team in the American League. The Rays have a talented pitching staff and a dangerous offense, and won 11 of their 19 games against the Red Sox during the regular season. Does Boston have any shot against Tampa? Former Red Sox third baseman and CBS Sports HQ baseball analyst Will Middlebrooks says they...
MLB
NESN

Red Sox’s Kyle Schwarber Gets It, Celebrates Routine Play To First Base

The Boston Red Sox slugger may not be a natural first baseman, but he seems to be one of the the most redeemable players to put on the uniform. The Red Sox acquired Schwarber at the Major League Baseball trade deadline hoping the typical left fielder could learn to play first base. He’s shown his limitations there, but has more than made up for it. Game 3 of the American League Division Series was a great example of that.
MLB
#Reasons Why Red Sox#The Boston Red Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays#The New York Yankees#The Al Wild Card Game#Alds#The Red Sox#Draftkings Sportsbook#The Houston Astros#The Chicago White Sox
CBS Boston

Rays Stunned By Ground-Rule Double Call, But Umpire Says Ruling Was ‘Very Simple’

BOSTON (CBS) — “I can’t believe that happened.” Those were the words of Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, a man who — with good reason — remained stunned at the ground rule double call that took the go-ahead run off the board for the Rays on Sunday night at Fenway Park. Instead of an RBI triple, Kiermaier was forced to accept a ground-rule double after his fly ball ricocheted off the right field fence, off the ground, off Hunter Renfroe, then over the fence and into the bullpen. Logically, Yandy Diaz — who had taken off for second base with the pitch —...
MLB
CBS Boston

Austin Meadows, Eduardo Rodriguez Battle In Historic 17-Pitch At-Bat

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — After a rough start in Game 1, Eduardo Rodriguez was cruising for the Red Sox in Game 4 against the Rays. With a chance to clinch a trip to the ALCS on the line, Rodriguez retired the first six batters he faced on Monday night at Fenway Park. And then he ran into Austin Meadows. And things slowed down. A lot. Meadows, batting in the seventh spot in Tampa’s lineup, fouled off the first three pitches he saw. Down 0-2 in the count, he then took three straight balls — one up high, two off the plate — to...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Schedule

Thanks to a 6-2 win at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, a Red Sox team that was not supposed to even make the postseason is moving on to the ALDS where they will meet another divisional foe in the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston will get one day off to travel down to Florida before kicking things off Thursday night. Here’s when and where you can find the rest of the games coming up for this five-game set.
MLB
MLB

Umpires explain quirky ground-rule double

BOSTON -- Kevin Kiermaier rounded third base, learned what had happened out near the right-field bullpens, then threw his hands into the air. So had the umpires, signaling a ground-rule double -- one of the strangest seen yet at Fenway Park, a century-old venue of nooks and crannies where odd bounces can be a nightly occurrence.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Ninth-Inning Rally Saves Day Vs. Nationals

The Boston Red Sox continue to take years off their fans’ lives. They came out on top of another stressful one Saturday with a 5-3 win that was a lot closer than the score would insinuate thanks to a ninth-inning rally and clutch RBIs from Christian Vázquez, Travis Shaw and Kiké Hernández.
MLB
KESQ

Defending AL champ Rays poised to open ALDS against Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have won more games than any other team in the American League over the past two seasons, going about their business with a quiet confidence that has the full attention of the Boston Red Sox. The AL East rivals meet in a best-of-five Division Series that begins Thursday night at Tropicana Field. The defending league champion Rays are looking to take the first step toward a return to the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall. The Red Sox are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, when they won it all. Boston beat the rival New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game to advance to the ALDS.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

No matter what happens in the two games today, three of the four Division Series will see Game 4. The Red Sox’ bats erupted against the Rays’ deep pitching staff to even the series Friday night. Last night, the Braves won Pitchers Duel Part II with the Brewers, shutting out Milwaukee, 3–0, behind ...
MLB
NESN

Why Red Sox Are Going With Eduardo Rodriguez In Game 1 Of ALDS Vs. Rays

Eduardo Rodriguez missed the entire abbreviated 2020 season due to complications from COVID-19. But after more than a year without baseball, he bounced back this season and has been entrusted with the ball for Game 1 as the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.
MLB
