Four Reasons Why Red Sox Will Beat Rays In ALDS (As Sizable Underdogs)
The Boston Red Sox aren’t supposed to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. After all, the Red Sox weren’t supposed to be any good this season after a disastrous 2020 in which they finished in last place in the AL East. They weren’t supposed to win 90 games. They weren’t supposed to reach the postseason. And they weren’t supposed to take down the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game.nesn.com
Comments / 0