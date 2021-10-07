Attracting public land hogs

I made a quick run through the system....not the redraws as I rarely do that and I understand there are still bugs....and I found that overall the new system is an improvement and easy to move around in. I do not like the "dates" shown on your quota permits....they give the impression there is a "period": of time when actually the first date listed is the application date...not the hunt date shown to the right. (at least on the duck hunt) There are always glitches in a new system...and rolling this one out right in the middle of hunting season creates problems....but, then better to catch the problems now with hunters active on the website than to have the problems hidden until season begins if the change was made in the summer. I believe the system will be an improvement.

FACEBOOK ・ 13 HOURS AGO