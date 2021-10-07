Attracting public land hogs
Hey guys so I put out several cameras to see what I can get on film in the area im hunting, i've gotten a lot of pics of hogs over the past few days. All the reading ive been doing says that hogs move a lot which I get but is there any scents that work to bring em in the area? I obviously don't wanna bait on public cuz of the legality so I wanna stick to scents. if there's a scent that can bring em in for atleast one shot it'd be helpful.forums.floridasportsman.com
