Marvel Studios gives sneak peek of Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo in new ‘Eternals’ Lexus commercial

Eternals is one month away and Marvel Studios put out a teaser to start the countdown. Many MCU fans have been wanting to see more of the heroes ahead of their first cinematic adventure. It's a big swing for the studio as The Eternals might be tied with The Guardians of The Galaxy for most obscure MCU property. (Shang-Chi probably belongs up there too.) Phase 4 has been very insistent on bringing new faces to the forefront as Marvel moves past The Infinity Saga. Chloe Zhao has assembled some very popular actors for her first film with Marvel Studios. Obviously, the studio is hoping that people will enjoy these new heroes as much as they loved Iron Man, Thor and all the rest of the original lineup. Look for more information to trickle out as the release date creeps nearer.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO