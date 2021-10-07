Marvel Studios gives sneak peek of Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo in new ‘Eternals’ Lexus commercial
While there have been the traditional trailers for Marvel Studios’ upcoming epic Eternals, a new tease showcases Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo in — a Lexus commercial. While the Eternals are a race of ancient, god-like heroes, the new ad shows they’re not immune to a very mortal problem: finding a parking spot. That’s just what Nanjiani’s character is trying to do in the ad, amid a major battle he’s missing out on, in part thanks to massive fireballs and other debris from the fight getting in the way.southernillinoisnow.com
