“I Don’t Talk Like That”: William Shatner Reviews Impressions of Himself
It’s always unsettling when your kid does their best impression of you, but it’s significantly worse when you can’t see the similarities at all. You can ask the rest of your family what specifically was “dead-on,” but uh, they haven’t stopped laughing yet. At least as parents, we only have to deal with this sort of humiliation in the comfort of our own homes. But for people as iconic as William Shatner, some good-humored mockery is part of the game.www.thedad.com
