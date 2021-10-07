U.S. not considering SPR release, crude export ban- Bloomberg

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy is not considering tapping into its Strategic Petroleum Reserves "at this time", nor is it pursuing a ban on oil exports, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet twitter.com/JavierBlas.

The Financial Times on Wednesday quoted the U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm as saying that the administration is considering tapping the SPR, while also not ruling out a ban on crude oil exports. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)