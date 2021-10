Not all the alts of the market have been able to relish the ripple-effect of the recent pumps of Bitcoin and Ethereum. SOL and SRM have quite evidently been two such alts. After shedding 8% and 14% in the past 7-days, both Solana and Serum have had a pretty rough week. Well, right before this, both these alts witnessed massive rallies. The three week period between 14 August and 9 September saw Solana and Serum appreciate over 440% and 140% respectively.

