New study shows Americans take precautions against COVID-19, except where most needed
A new study, led by researchers at LSU and University of Wisconsin-River Falls, shows most Americans routinely take precautions against COVID-19 infection—except where most needed: at home. While most people are familiar with expert advice on how COVID-19 is transmitted, know how to stay safe and generally comply with precautionary recommendations, about one-quarter report having had COVID-19. Among them, most were infected by someone they lived with, the largest source of infection by far.medicalxpress.com
