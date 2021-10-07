CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New study shows Americans take precautions against COVID-19, except where most needed

By Louisiana State University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study, led by researchers at LSU and University of Wisconsin-River Falls, shows most Americans routinely take precautions against COVID-19 infection—except where most needed: at home. While most people are familiar with expert advice on how COVID-19 is transmitted, know how to stay safe and generally comply with precautionary recommendations, about one-quarter report having had COVID-19. Among them, most were infected by someone they lived with, the largest source of infection by far.

Joe Loggins
4d ago

I'm retired but my wife works outside our home. I'm fully vaccinated but still wear a mask inside stores or around other people. I'm trying to get the wife vaccinated too. She's fixing to get the jab.....finally ! I've got COPD and Chronic Kidney Disease so an infection with covid would probably kill me.

