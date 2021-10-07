CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incorporating social determinants of health: Simplest solution may give the best results

By Regenstrief Institute
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare only accounts for a small percentage of a person's overall wellbeing and health, but external factors such as socioeconomic status and access to food are difficult to capture and leverage within the healthcare system. Machine learning models may help bridge that gap. Research from Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health shows that using the most basic raw data created the best risk prediction models for primary care doctors to identify patients who may need some help.

megadoctornews.com

Social Determinants Undermine Patient Health

TEXAS MEDICAL ASSOCIATION – A one-month-old baby suffered a terrible rash all over her body. Her physician determined the condition was not a result of a medical issue but of her family’s living conditions under Texas’ sweltering August heat: A broken air conditioner forced the family to open its windows, leaving the baby vulnerable to constant mosquito bites.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

AmeriHealth Caritas launches subsidiary with social determinants focus

AmeriHealth Caritas is launching a subsidiary focused on solutions to social determinants of health, dubbed Social Determinants of Life, Inc., AmeriHealth Caritas announced Sept. 28. The new company will step away from the clinical-centered healthcare framework and focus on social issues that directly influence people's health, according to a news...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How hospitals can use Z codes to track social determinants of health

Z codes, which are ICD-10-CM codes used to identify non-medical factors that may affect a patient's health status, are a useful way to track social determinants of health and capture standardized data for Medicare beneficiaries. However, they are underused, with Z codes reported from only 1.59 percent of beneficiaries in 2019, according to a new CMS report.
HEALTH SERVICES
bctv.org

Community Forum: The Social Determinants of Health – October 21st

Research suggests that what happens in a doctor’s office is responsible for about 20 percent of a person’s health outcomes. The rest, the major factors in determining a person’s health is driven by personal behavior and the conditions and circumstance in that person lives. These factors are more influential in shaping an individual’s health. These conditions are called the social determinants of health and include things such as access to food and health services, education and employment, environmental conditions, income, housing (including the quality of the housing) and personal relationships.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville General Hospital Targeting Social Determinants of Health and Health Equity

Nashville General Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, is committed to addressing social determinants of health and health equity. Social determinants of health such as food security and housing have a greater impact on health outcomes than clinical care. Health equity has become a hot topic in healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic, with the disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations such as African Americans highlighting health inequities in the United States.
NASHVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians failing to track social determinants of health in Medicare patients, study says

A study from NORC at the University of Chicago revealed that just over 1 percent of Medicare beneficiaries had their social needs tracked in 2018 healthcare claims. The study's architects claim that because physicians are not incentivized to use Z codes, which are meant to be used in claims to note nonmedical factors influencing patients' health, few opt to track them for patients, according to the study.
HEALTH SERVICES
belmarrahealth.com

Building Social Connections for Brain Health

You don’t need to be reminded of your brain’s complexity. You try to get sleep at night and keep it engaged during the day with information and exercise. But there is one thing you might be overlooking: socializing. There is plenty of research to show that social ties, particularly strong...
HEALTH
tctmd.com

Social Determinants of Health Drive Racial CVD Risk Differences

Over the past 20 years, disparities in cardiovascular risk factors have persisted between Black and white adults in the United States, likely being driven by social determinants of health, according to new data. This isn’t the first study to draw connections between broader societal disparities and heart health, and racial/ethnic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Video: Putting a business model around the social determinants of health

Most of the health care community acknowledges social determinants of health (SDOH) and the role they play in health outcomes. But how can organizations adopt a plan to address factors like housing, food insecurity, and family life in a financially sustainable way?. In this video from our 2021 North Texas...
HEALTH
ptproductsonline.com

Navitus Health Solutions Partners with SWORD Health

Navitus Health Solutions, a full pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), announces its partnership with SWORD Health to bring its virtual musculoskeletal solution to Navitus’ clients and their plan members nationwide. Navitus’ partnership with SWORD Health is a major expansion of its comprehensive suite of solutions to include clinical-grade care for...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
