Incorporating social determinants of health: Simplest solution may give the best results

Research suggests that what happens in a doctor’s office is responsible for about 20 percent of a person’s health outcomes. The rest, the major factors in determining a person’s health is driven by personal behavior and the conditions and circumstance in that person lives. These factors are more influential in shaping an individual’s health. These conditions are called the social determinants of health and include things such as access to food and health services, education and employment, environmental conditions, income, housing (including the quality of the housing) and personal relationships.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO