Sebring, OH

Delaney Reggi named Sebring homecoming queen

Alliance Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Delaney Reggi was crowned fall homecoming queen during a home football game on Sept. 24. Senior football player Justin Belt escorted Reggi during the ceremony. Reggi, age 17, is the daughter of Michelle Reggi and Jamie Reggi. She plays volleyball, basketball and softball, and is a member of Language Club, Ecology Club, Spirit Crew and National Honor Society. Students marked homecoming with a dance Sept. 25 at the school. The event had a theme of "Beauty and the Beast." Members of the court were seniors Kalyla Caliguire and Riley Newell; and underclass attendants freshman Myla Thomas; sophomore Blake Thomas; and junior Sadie Barker.

