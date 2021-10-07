CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Harrelson Reportedly Involved In Bar Scuffle In DC

By Mike Reyes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As far as his recent box office output is concerned, actor Woody Harrelson couldn’t be more on top of the world. Thanks to Venom: Let There Be Carnage setting a pandemic box office record, Harrelson’s Carnage is making a lot of moviegoers happy with his gleeful madness. But apparently there was someone in Washington D.C. who wasn’t exactly his biggest fan, which reportedly led to a bar scuffle that saw Woody Harrelson defending himself from a physical assault.

www.cinemablend.com

CinemaBlend

Woody Harrelson Made A Request For His Venom: Let There Be Carnage Wig, Because He Wasn’t A Fan Of The First One

Superhero end-credits sequences sometimes are more exciting than the film that they are attached to. They tease the promise of what’s to come, and set the stage for the expansion of a world you likely are enjoying. Marvel Studios has perfected the art of the post-credit stinger, teasing Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) at the end of Avengers: Infinity War or setting up the arrival of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) way back in Iron Man 2. But Sony is trying to catch up to their comic-book colleagues by putting teases in its Venom films.
MOVIES
IGN

Venom 2: Woody Harrelson On How Carnage Compares To Natural Born Killers

Woody Harrelson says likability can lead to a more interesting villain as he compares his villainous turn as Cletus Kasady in Venom 2 to Mickey Knox in Natural Born Killers. In an interview with IGN, Harrelson says humanizing villains with a companion can attract audiences to his psychopathic characters. It worked with Julliette Lewis' character in Natural Born Killers and again with Naomie Harris' character in Venom 2.
MOVIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Punched by Woody Harrelson at Watergate Faces Charges: DC Police

A man who clashed with actor Woody Harrelson on the rooftop of D.C.’s Watergate Hotel on Wednesday faces charges, police told News4. Harrelson punched the man, whose name was not immediately released, after the man refused to stop photographing Harrelson and his daughter, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Based on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woody Harrelson struck man at Washington hotel in self-defence, police say

Woody Harrelson was involved in a physical altercation on Wednesday night (6 October) on the rooftop bar of a hotel in Washington DC, according to police.The True Detective actor hit a man who “lunged” at him in the famous Watergate Hotel, police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck told The Washington Post.Harrelson does not face any charges and investigators believe the star, who was in the state shooting a series about the Watergate scandal, acted “in self-defence”.The altercation occurred shortly after 11pm. Police believe the guest involved in the altercation had been drinking and was taking photos of the actor and his daughter....
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Woody Harrelson Transforms Into Carnage In Haunting "Venom" Clip: Watch

Following the success of Tom Hardy's Venom in 2018, Sony's anti-hero franchise returns for its second installment this weekend. Titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel finds Tom Hardy's character Eddie Brock (a.k.a. Venom) going head-to-head with Woody Harrelson's character r Cletus Kasady (a.k.a. Carnage), who is one of Spider-Man's most dangerous foes and Venom's archenemy in the Marvel comics. The film will also feature Naomie Harris as Shriek, another Spider-Man adversary who is finally making their silver screen debut.
MOVIES
Collider

The Top 7 Most Underrated Woody Harrelson Performances

It is fair to say that Woody Harrelson is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Although he started his career as a comic scene-stealer on Cheers, Harrelson became renowned for his idiosyncratic performances in dramas, thrillers, and action films. Harrelson is comfortable playing both the lead of a prestige film and delivering memorable supporting turns amidst large ensembles. He’s also returned to television and drew some of the best reviews of his career for his transformative work on the first season of HBO’s True Detective.
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Review: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson Try to Out-Crazy Each Other

Right out of the gate, “Venom” may have been one of the all-time worst reviewed Marvel movies — the film has an abominable 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — but that didn’t stop audiences from flocking to see a bug-eyed Tom Hardy embody the character in the corny 2018 standalone, which racked up an astonishing $864 million-plus worldwide. No surprise then that parent studio Sony (whose grip on the Marvel cash cow has been limited to Spider-Man and his spin-offs) rushed to greenlight a follow-up that would pit Venom against his most recognizable, non-Spidey nemesis back in early 2019.
MOVIES
homenewshere.com

Woody Harrelson: Love makes Carnage more interesting

Woody Harrelson believes Carnage's love interest improves his character in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. The 60-year-old actor stars as serial killer Cletus Kasady/Carnage in the superhero sequel and believes that the character's romance with Frances Barrison/Shriek (Naomie Harris) added extra depth to his alter ego – after he was disappointed with his brief cameo during the end credits of the original film.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Woody Harrelson Reveals How He Researched His Role As Carnage

Woody Harrelson knows a thing or two about the darker side of life, with the actor’s hitman father sentenced to life in prison in 1979 for the assassination of a federal judge, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to put in the necessary legwork when it comes to playing characters who operate on the wrong side of the law.
MOVIES
Frankfort Times

Woody Harrelson punched man in self-defense

Woody Harrelson punched a man who allegedly wouldn't stop taking photos of him and his daughter. Police were called to the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC at around 11pm on Wednesday (06.10.21) in response to a report about an assault on the roof deck, and found several people there, including the 60-year-old actor - who has Deni, 28, Zoe, 25, and Makani, 15, with wife Laura Louie - and one of his kids.
CELEBRITIES
Mercury News

Woody Harrelson was defending himself in fight at Watergate Hotel, police say

Woody Harrelson found himself in the middle of his fourth assault investigation in his long career after he reportedly decked a man who was aggressively photographing him and his daughter at the famed Watergate Hotel Wednesday night. According to police, Harrelson acted in self-defense when the man, who appeared to...
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Woody Harrelson Spotted In Public Following Physical Altercation With Photographer

Woody Harrelson is back to doing his regular activities after getting into a physical fight with a photographer earlier this week. On Friday, the 60-year-old Hollywood actor was photographed biking through Washington, D.C., in casual attire. Harrelson sported a plain white T-shirt, blue shorts and a pair of neutral flip flops while riding a blue bicycle in the snap obtained by Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Woody Harrelson Punches Man Who Allegedly Photographed Him & Daughter

The Hunger Games actor has clashed with photographers before. In 1995, he got into a scuffle with two tabloid photographers, who he claimed stalked his family during a visit to Martha’s Vineyard, The Tampa Bay Times reported. A federal jury later ordered the actor to pay one of the photogs more than $4,800, while the other, a cameraman who filmed the incident, was awarded just $2.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Actor Woody Harrelson spotted with Nancy Pelosi in DC

Actor Woody Harrelson spotted with Nancy Pelosi in DC
CELEBRITIES
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Woody Harrelson through the years

Woody Harrelson Woody Harrelson attends the LA Premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap" at the Regency Village Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
CELEBRITIES
