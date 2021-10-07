Woody Harrelson Reportedly Involved In Bar Scuffle In DC

Superhero end-credits sequences sometimes are more exciting than the film that they are attached to. They tease the promise of what’s to come, and set the stage for the expansion of a world you likely are enjoying. Marvel Studios has perfected the art of the post-credit stinger, teasing Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) at the end of Avengers: Infinity War or setting up the arrival of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) way back in Iron Man 2. But Sony is trying to catch up to their comic-book colleagues by putting teases in its Venom films.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO