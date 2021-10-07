Woody Harrelson Reportedly Involved In Bar Scuffle In DC
As far as his recent box office output is concerned, actor Woody Harrelson couldn’t be more on top of the world. Thanks to Venom: Let There Be Carnage setting a pandemic box office record, Harrelson’s Carnage is making a lot of moviegoers happy with his gleeful madness. But apparently there was someone in Washington D.C. who wasn’t exactly his biggest fan, which reportedly led to a bar scuffle that saw Woody Harrelson defending himself from a physical assault.www.cinemablend.com
