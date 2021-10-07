Mental performance coach helps Bob Jones football team get their heads on straight

J.J. Pegues hinted at it in the spring, shortly after he made the move from tight end to defensive tackle. The versatile 6-foot-3, 308-pound athlete didn’t want to close the door on his prospects on the offensive side of the ball, even though he made the switch to the defensive side earlier this year. He said, at the time, that he wanted to prove he could play defensive tackle and tight end — and in each of Auburn’s first two SEC games this fall, he has done just that.

