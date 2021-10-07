CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Inhibition of the Aurora Kinase A protein may help overcome lung cancer resistance to KRAS inhibition

By American Association for Cancer Research
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

In preclinical models, combining an investigational Aurora Kinase A (AURKA) inhibitor with a KRAS inhibitor or a WEE1 inhibitor showed efficacy against lung cancer cells with intrinsic or acquired resistance to KRAS inhibition, according to results presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, held October 7-10, 2021.

