Noted COVID-19 researchers reminde that poor countries must be vaccinated to end pandemic
Two well-known vaccine researchers, Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the co-developers of the Oxford vaccine and Richard Hatchett, head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, have issued a reminder to the world that the pandemic will not end unless stronger efforts are made to vaccinate people living in poor countries. In their Focus piece published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the pair note that as of the end of last month, 41.5% of the world's population had received at least one dose of the available vaccines—but in poor countries, that percentage is just 1.9%.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0