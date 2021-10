State premier Gladys Berejiklian has made no secret that lockdown rules will only be eased for fully vaccinated people once the state hits its 70 per cent and 80 per cent vaccination targets. However, as the NSW government unveiled the next part of the ‘roadmap to freedom’, which will be triggered once 80 per cent of adults over the age of 16 have been double jabbed, the premier said that unvaccinated people would need to wait several weeks longer, until December 1.

