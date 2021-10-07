CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million. A news conference was scheduled for Thursday to announce the charges brought in an indictment in Manhattan federal court. The indictment said...

WTOP

Maryland man on release facing drugs, firearms charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Prosecutors say a federal grand jury has indicted a Maryland man for committing a series of crimes while he was on federal supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release on Wednesday that Delmarcus Branford, 31, of Elkridge, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
CBS Pittsburgh

Dept. Of Justice: Couple Facing Espionage-Related Charges Allegedly Used Pittsburgh Address In Scheme

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple out of Maryland is facing espionage-related charges after they allegedly tried to exchange confidential data to an FBI agent posing as a foreign official. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, 45-year-old Diana Toebbe, on Saturday in West Virginia. The DOJ accuses Jonathan Toebbe of attempting to contact a foreign official, who he did not know was actually an undercover FBI agent, about nuclear-powered warships. Toebbe was a nuclear engineer with the Navy. Officials allege in April of 2020, he sent a package with some of the restricted data and offered more data in exchange for payment to a foreign government. The package had a return address in Pittsburgh. Over a year, Toebbe allegedly sent SD cards with encrypted data at drop-off locations in multiple states, and the FBI said they discovered data on submarine nuclear reactors on the cards. They also accuse his wife of acting as a lookout when Toebbe would drop off the SD cards. The Toebbes will appear in federal court on Tuesday. The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to investigate.
myeasternshoremd.com

Cocaine supplier sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

BALTIMORE — U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Tavon Dwayne Banks, age 37, of Cambridge, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. The sentence was announced this...
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Couple Could Face Life In Prison If Convicted Of Espionage Charges

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife could both face life in prison if convicted of espionage charges related to a plot to sell military secrets to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, both of Annapolis, appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia to face charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data in violation of the Atomic Energy Act. The couple were ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending the outcomes of their detention hearings on Friday morning. Each of the charges carries...
CBS Tampa

Annapolis Couple, Navy Nuclear Engineer & Wife, Charged With Espionage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday. In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government said he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power. That country was not named in the court documents. Read more
Rolling Stone

Actor Pleads Guilty to Running $650 Million Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

A low-budget fright flick actor whose most lucrative role was defrauding deep-pocket investors admitted Monday he ran a multimillion-dollar Hollywood Ponzi scheme. Zachary Horwitz, 34, appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles and pleaded guilty to a single count of felony securities fraud carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal that dropped other wire fraud and identity theft charges carrying decades more prison time, Horwitz admitted he duped wealthy private investors into giving him more than $650 million. Horwitz sat quietly in the courtroom as a federal prosecutor read through the agreement....
CBS Baltimore

Texas Man Federally Charged With Threatening Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man has been federally charged with threatening Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and current medical analyst with CNN, over her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Scott Eli Harris allegedly sent Wen a message in July and threatened she would be shot, claiming he was an Army veteran and sniper. “I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” he allegedly wrote, later asking, “where’s your f—ing office?” Harris also allegedly told Wen he was never going to take “your wonder drug,” adding “My 12 gauge promises I won’t.” The message also allegedly references Wen’s background as a Chinese immigrant and uses other offensive, threatening language. Harris is charged with one count of threats transmitted by interstate communication. If convicted, Harris would face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The indictment was originally returned on Sept. 29 and unsealed Tuesday after Harris was arrested. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas.
CBS Denver

Former Colorado Teachers Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Now Accused In Espionage Case

DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Colorado educators will go before a federal judge on Tuesday morning after the FBI says they were caught trying to sell classified nuclear secrets. According to a spokesperson for Kent Denver School, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe worked in the science department of their high school starting in 2005. Federal law enforcement arrested the couple, who now lives in Annapolis, Maryland, over the weekend on charges related to espionage. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe (credit: CBS) Jonathan Toebbe, a former Navy Engineer, earned master’s degree in nuclear engineering at Colorado School of Mines in 2012. According to court documents, in April of...
The Baltimore Sun

Federal prosecutors seek to continue detaining Annapolis couple charged with selling nuclear secrets

Federal prosecutors said Monday that they are seeking pretrial detention for an Annapolis-based Navy nuclear engineer and his wife who are facing espionage charges for selling military secrets to people who they thought were representatives of a foreign country. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, and federal prosecutors say they should be held ...
WFLA

Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.
