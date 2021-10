Alonso was called to the stewards after qualifying following an incident right at the start of his first flying lap in Q1, when he came across yellow flags at Turn 1. As he set his fastest sector time up to the point he automatically triggered an investigation, but the stewards quickly realised that it made no sense to punish him as it was his first lap, and his subsequent one was much faster.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO