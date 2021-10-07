CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Shooting Homicide On Hoffman Avenue Under Investigation

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a Thursday morning homicide in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Shortly before 6 a.m. on October 7, 2021, Trenton police received two Shot Spotter activations in the first block of Hoffman Avenue,...

