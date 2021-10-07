CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Free panel discussion examines pop culture’s view of Scranton at Cultural Center on Oct. 19

By NEPA Scene Staff
nepascene.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScranton is the birthplace of Joe Biden, the current president of the United States, and the hometown of the father of former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. It is the location of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in the NBC sitcom “The Office.” It’s where the Pennsylvania Polka started. It is also the place where anthracite coal was mined and where a miner’s strike in 1902 led to national labor reforms.

