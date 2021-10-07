Putting People First in Your Business
Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. A business is more than just brick and mortar and a few products. It’s the offspring of the business owner, and as an owner, you want customers to experience the very best you have to offer. Setting—and realizing—expectations for that experience, as soon as the customer walks through your door, can be one of the things that keeps them coming back.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0