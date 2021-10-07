CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 5 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be without All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Cincinnati Bengals will attack that undermanned defense on Sunday with an ascending young quarterback-receiver combo.

So, it’s little wonder that Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano selected Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase as his “start of the week” in his weekly Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em analysis of the receivers.

“Chase has been a big star as a rookie, and that should continue this week against the Packers,” Fabiano wrote. “Their defense took a massive hit when it lost CB Jaire Alexander to an injured shoulder, which will make life easier for Chase and Tee Higgins (if he returns this week). Green Bay allowed the ninth-most points to receivers split out wide with Alexander, so I like Chase to shine again.”

Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS

• RUNNING BACKS

• WIDE RECEIVERS

• TIGHT ENDS

• KICKERS

• TEAM DEFENSES

A few other Packers-Bengals nuggets from Fabiano’s positional breakdowns:

Packers-Bengals Final Injury Report: Myers Ruled Out

There was a big Saturday update for the Cincinnati Bengals.

2 hours ago

Drayton Confident He’s Solved Protection Issues

The Packers' field-goal unit has escaped disaster each of the last two weeks.

Oct 8, 2021

Well-Traveled Douglas Hopes to Find Home with Packers

New Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas is on his sixth NFL team, including the fourth in less than two months.

Oct 8, 2021

• Green Bay’s Mason Crosby is his “sit of the week” at kicker. “Crosby has been hot in recent weeks, scoring a combined 25 fantasy points in his last two games. I think he’ll see a decline against the Bengals, however. Their defense has allowed just 5.6 fantasy points per game to kickers, and no kicker has recorded more than eight points against them.”

• Robert Tonyan is his “sit of the week” at tight end. “Tonyan has been tough to trust as a touchdown-dependent tight end who has only one end-zone visit in four weeks. He has also seen more than four targets just once, and he’s had a mere three red-zone targets. The Bengals have been sneaky tough against tight ends, allowing just one touchdown and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position. I’d keep Tonyan on the sidelines.”

• Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah also should take a seat on your fantasy bench. “Uzomah was a hot add off the waiver wire this week, as he put up a huge stat line against the Jaguars last week. He also has a great upcoming matchup against the Packers, but can you trust a player who had seen just five targets in his first three games and no red-zone looks? The Bengals could also get Tee Higgins back this week, which would make Uzomah less attractive.”

In the weekly projections, Aaron Rodgers is 24-of-36 passing for 255 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while Burrow is 23-of-32 passing for 261 yards with 2.5 touchdowns and one interception.

For all things fantasy sports, check out SI.com’s fantasy pages.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Dalton’s Wife Reveals Classy Move From Bears Fans

It’s no secret that quarterback Andy Dalton wasn’t the unanimous choice among Chicago Bears fans to be their starter in 2021. But after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Bears fans made a very classy gesture for him. According to Chicago sports insider Daniel Greenberg, Bears fans...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly making moves in the secondary following a couple notable cornerback injuries. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Packers are signing veteran CB Quinton Dunbar to their practice squad roster. This move comes just a couple days after Pro-Bowl corner Jaire...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Sports Illustrated#Ja Marr Chase
On3.com

Matt LaFleur apologizes to Packers fans following win

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Another run-heavy approach and solid defense help Justin Fields get his 2nd win. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 5 win in Las Vegas.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears combined a smothering defensive effort with the offensive line’s best performance to date to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Sunday afternoon at raucous Allegiant Stadium. 1. The music pumped so loudly in the visitors locker room, you could hear it through several sets of walls in the bowels of this stunning new stadium just off the Strip. Bears fans ...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
268
Followers
707
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy