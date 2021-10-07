CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A with Maryland Beat Writer Emily Giambalvo As Terrapins Look to Bounce Back Against Ohio State

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOON – SATURDAY, OCT. 9. What went wrong for the Terps against Iowa, and what was going well for Maryland before that loss? Should we expect to see the passing offense that was one of the best in the country in the first four weeks, or the one that threw six interceptions against Iowa last week? How has the defense outperformed expectations this year, and what kind of response should we expect from Maryland after last week's setback?

