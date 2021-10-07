CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Dr. Hakeem Olesuyi visits the Permian Basin

ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ikAe_0cK8P5GB00

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland College’s Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series is inviting the public to a free event.

Dr. Hakeem Olesuyi, an astrophysicist, has traveled around the world to spread his knowledge of science.

Now, Dr. Olesuyi is in the Permian Basin speaking at Midland College.

The event , which is free to all, begins at 7 pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Tickets are required for admittance.

Dr. Olesuyi stopped by Studio B to discuss the lecture series and to talk about his new book.

Look for that interview attached to this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Permian Basin Honor Flight: Day 1

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - The first day of the Permian Basin Honor Flight is complete. From the second they stepped into the Midland International Airport, to the time they landed in Washington, the veterans have rightfully been welcomed as heroes. A welcome many of them never received when they returned home...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Permian High School Cantus wins The American Prize

Permian High School’s Cantus, conducted by Kenneth Sieloff, is the winner of The American Prize in Choral Performance, 2021, in the high school choir division. Cantus was selected from applications reviewed recently from all across the United States. The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts is the...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
cbs7.com

Preparations underway for Permian Basin International Oil Show

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show is returning to West Texas. For the last year and a half, the show kept getting pushed back to a later date due to the pandemic. Hundreds of oilfield companies are expected to converge at the Ector County Coliseum next...
ODESSA, TX
B93

2nd Annual Permian Basin Food Truck Battle This Friday and Saturday

It's time to BATTLE it up, Food Truck style! It's the 2nd Annual Permian Basin Food Truck Battle kicking off this Friday and Saturday in Midland. I don't about you, but a bunch of FOOD TRUCKS serving up some great food, yeah sounds awesome. The food trucks will be competing in 9 different categories.
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Permian operators increasingly seek to certify production

A trend that began in the natural gas-heavy Marcellus, Haynesville and Denver-Julesburg basins is making its way to the Permian Basin. Already, more than 10 billion cubic feet of US natural gas production has been certified as responsibly sourced, and Permian Basin players are making moves to certify their Permian production. ExxonMobil announced this summer it will certify production from its Poker Lake facilities in southeast New Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Permian can showcase efforts to mitigate emissions

Multiple reports indicate the Permian Basin, while leading the nation in energy production, also leads in methane emissions. “The silver lining is everyone recognizes a huge opportunity for the Permian Basin to showcase to the world things can get better – better practices, better technology,” said Robert Kester, president and general manager of Honeywell Rebellion, which monitors for methane leaks. “We can make the Permian Basin the leader in responsibly sourced gas.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permian Basin#Weather#Nexstar#Midland College
Matt Lillywhite

Struggling To Pay Rent? Move To These Cheap Texas Cities

Texas is seeing a giant influx of people moving to the lone star state. The reason? It has a low cost of living, great weather, and affordable housing. So if you're one of the many people who think most cities throughout the U.S. are unaffordable, here are several places you should consider moving to in Texas:
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs7.com

Permian Basin Honor Flight receives hero’s welcome in Washington

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - From the second they stepped into the Midland International Airport to when they landed in Washington, West Texas war veterans have rightfully been welcomed as heroes. It’s a welcome many of them never received when they returned home from war. Made up of predominately Vietnam War veterans,...
WASHINGTON, DC
KBAT 99.9

Permian VS OHS Tickets On Sale Today

It's cross town rivalry week in Odessa this week. Friday night Odessa Permian will take on Odessa High at Ratliff Stadium. Tickets are on sale as of this morning. Tickets are on sale now at Ratliff Stadium. They box office will remain open until pm or until sell out. Each person is limited to 10 tickets. Any tickets left unsold today will be sold at the administration building during the week. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $4 for students.
ODESSA, TX
naturalgasworld.com

Earthstone Energy acquires Permian acreage

Most of the output from the new acreage is in the form of natural gas. Texas-focused shale company Earthstone Energy said October 4 it had spent some $73mn to acquire acreage in the Permian basin that produces mostly natural gas. From two undisclosed sellers, Earthstone said it acquired approximately 10,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Thrillist

The 16 Best Steakhouses in Houston

Grass-fed Texas Akaushi. Grade A 100% Japanese Wagyu. Dry-aged filets, strips, ribeyes, and Tomahawks. Whether we’re sourcing it from award-winning ranchers around the globe or raising it right here at home, we Texans don’t mess around when it comes to our beef—and Houston’s greatest steakhouses undoubtedly follow suit. With laid-back American-style classics, bank-breaking power lunch meccas, and forward-thinking chophouses drawing culinary inspiration from everywhere from Latin America to Israel under our big, beefy belt, here are 16 top notch spots to get your meat on in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Which Permian Basin Smoothie Bar Has The ‘J-Low Berry’ and ‘Kim K’s Slim & Trim’ ?

Where Can You Get The J-Low Berry or Kim K's Slim & Trim Smoothies? M Nutrition by Max Muscle in Midland or Odessa. Who loves smoothies? I guess the question should be, who doesn't? Smoothies rock and yesterday for the first time I hit up M Nutrition in Midland. Yes, they have a SMOOTHIE BAR and it rocks. Who knew there were so many different varieties of smoothies to choose from?
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

PREVIEW: Permian vs. Odessa football game

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Rivals Permian and Odessa face off on the football field Friday night. The Bronchos are looking for their first win over the Panthers since 2013. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. Watch the video above to hear from both team’s coaches and learn what...
ODESSA, TX
cw39.com

JOBS: Kroger hiring hundreds of employees in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Kroger is hosting a hiring event including virtual and on-site interviews this week from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The company is looking to hire around 500 associates across the Greater Houston area by finding talent for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

285
Followers
203
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy