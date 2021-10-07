CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Coyle ‘Work In-Progress’ After Return In Bruins’ Preseason Finale

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
NESN
 5 days ago
Charlie Coyle won’t put undue pressure on himself, regardless of what the calendar says. The Boston Bruins center offered an update on his physical condition Wednesday night in the aftermath of his long-awaited return to competitive action. Coyle underwent offseason knee surgery and spent much of training camp and preseason diligently recovering from the procedure. He scored a goal and assisted another Wednesday night in the Bruins’ overtime loss to the Washington Capitals in their preseason finale.

