Fashion’s penchant for nostalgia ensures that every season includes one throwback or another; recently resurrected styles range from ‘’60s prep to ’70s swagger. But for his latest collection, French designer Pierre-Louis Mascia has thrown it back considerably further—to the 1700s. Produced in collaboration with the Palais Galliera, France’s most esteemed museum of fashion, the capsule collection is a time-warping mashup that makes historic 18th-century threads look very 2021. The collaboration came about after the designer happened to meet with Pascale Gorguet-Bollesteros, the curator overseeing Pallais Galliera’s 18th-century collection. While many designers have drawn inspiration from the museum’s archives, Gorguet-Bollesteros notes that...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO