Huntsville, AL

Body found inside police van near Huntsville public safety complex

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police are investigating after discovering a body inside one of their old police vans Thursday morning.

Huntsville Police Sgt. Jean Aiton said they found the body while an officer was walking to his car, which was parked next to the van.

“It was not a vehicle we use; however, when he observed the subject inside, he contacted HEMSI and crime scene investigators to come,” said Aiton. “We don’t believe there was any foul play.”

Aiton said there was no evidence of a forced entry into the vehicle.

Despite the body being found at the Huntsville Public Safety Complex near the Madison County Jail, officials confirm the person was not an inmate.

Teresa Shelton Martin
5d ago

Lock your vehicle! Always check back seat before you lock your car and before you unlock when entering a vehicle. Homeless and people on a high ( drugs or alcohol) will seek shelter anywhere they can find it

mina torres
4d ago

There aint no foul play ..? why cause he was found in a police van and yall dont wana do further investigation s to see if one of your colleagues did it . smh

