Body found inside police van near Huntsville public safety complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police are investigating after discovering a body inside one of their old police vans Thursday morning.

Huntsville Police Sgt. Jean Aiton said they found the body while an officer was walking to his car, which was parked next to the van.

“It was not a vehicle we use; however, when he observed the subject inside, he contacted HEMSI and crime scene investigators to come,” said Aiton. “We don’t believe there was any foul play.”

Aiton said there was no evidence of a forced entry into the vehicle.

Despite the body being found at the Huntsville Public Safety Complex near the Madison County Jail, officials confirm the person was not an inmate.