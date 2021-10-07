WATCH: Five-star SF Cam Whitmore to make college commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ
Three major schools await Thursday afternoon with bated breath as five-star small forward Cam Whitmore, one of the final uncommitted five-star recruits in the 2022 college basketball recruiting class, will announce his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ at 3 p.m. ET. He's choosing between a final three of Illinois, Villanova and North Carolina. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).www.cbssports.com
