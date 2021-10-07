CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Insurance Commissioner Calls for Reimbursements

ksro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is calling on the Allstate, Mercury, and CSAA insurance companies to return money to California drivers. The money the commissioner refers to comes from extra premiums charged during the start of the pandemic. The California Department of Insurance analyzed data and found that these three companies did not refund drivers what they should have. Commissioner Lara says they did not comply with the premium relief and will have 30 days to come up with a plan. He says they’ll have to reimburse the money or face legal action.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: California Lottery Payout Delays

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State lottery winners who won big are growing impatient. A Loomis viewer woman waited for the $10,000 she won in June, and when it didn’t arrive, called Kurtis to investigate. Her email to me said, “I want my money”. Blame the pandemic. It normally takes six to eight weeks to collect. We’re now beyond the 18 weeks she was quoted in July. The state lottery admits it’s working through a pandemic backlog, but is making progress. A few months back, it said it had 35,000 claims to get through. It’s now brought that down 28,000. That number is normally 16,000. So, what takes so long? Collecting lottery winnings above $600 is a lengthy process. You attach your signed ticket to a claim form and the lottery then investigates it to see it’s a legitimate win. It then checks with agencies to see if you owe money, things like back taxes or child support, which they deduct. I reached out to the lottery about this case, last week. Over the weekend, I got an email from her saying she just got her check.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

With the stroke of a pen, there are no more aliens in California.

(Sacramento, CA) — The term “alien” is being scrubbed from California State code books when referring to an undocumented migrant. With the stroke of a pen, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law deleting the word that he called “offensive” from the legal codes. The term “alien” refers to someone born outside the United States – and it’s been used by the federal government since 1798 and in California since 1937. In a news release, the far-left Democrat Newsom stated the term has been used in recent years as a political dog whistle to express bigotry. The word is found in many aspects of California law, but the new terminology is now “noncitizen” or “immigrant.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California first to let kids add parents to insurance plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is the first state to let some adult children add their parents as dependents on their insurance plans, a move advocates hope will cover the small population of people living in the country illegally who don’t qualify for other assistance programs. The trend nationally has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Big Country News

Washington Insurance Commissioner Again Extends Emergency Orders on COVID-19 Testing & Surprise Billing

OLYMPIA - On Friday, October 1, 2021, Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler extended his emergency order requiring health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Kreidler also extended his order protecting consumers from receiving surprise bills for lab fees related to medically necessary diagnostic testing for COVID-19. Both orders are extended through October 31, 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Bay Area

California Orders Car Insurance Refunds for More Drivers

Millions of California drivers are due refunds on their car insurance premiums, the state’s insurance commissioner said on Wednesday. Commissioner Ricardo Lara said he is looking at all insurers, but ordered three companies in particular, Allstate, Mercury, and CSAA to calculate and distribute refunds to their customers. Lara’s office said those three companies cover about one in five California drivers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Lara
clarkchronicle.com

Close call for California Governor Newsom

Tuesday night was the height of the California recall election: Newsom, alternative candidates, and California residents awaited the news of their new- or unchanging- state governor. Senior Gabriela Marcucci watched the election with her family. “We all were very calm because we expected this would happen, and we actually thought Newsom was going to win no problem,” said Marcucci.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bradford Era

Commissioner: Health insurance premium hikes looking small in Pa.

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Health insurance premiums for people buying coverage for themselves in Pennsylvania for 2022 will be about the same as this year, and coverage for small groups will rise an average of 4.5%, state Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said Friday. People shopping for coverage will also have more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
insurancebusinessmag.com

California winery sues excess insurer over denied $2 million claim

A winery in Calistoga, CA is suing its excess insurer, claiming that it was sold a “useless” insurance policy after the insurer refused to cover wildfire-related damages. Fairwinds Estate Winery filed its complaint in Napa County Superior Court, accusing Kinsale Insurance Company of bad faith by denying a $2 million claim for damages the winery suffered following the 2020 Glass Fire, Napa Valley Register reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allstate Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Mercury#Csaa
Insurance Journal

DOXA Insurance Holdings Acquires AGIA in California

AGIA Inc. in Carpinteria, Calif., and its sister company Worldwide Rescue and Security, Inc. have been acquired by DOXA Insurance Holdings LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. AGIA will continue operations under the leadership of CEO Chris Burke, and will retain the AGIA and Worldwide Rescue and Security...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

California Total Insurance shares time and money-saving tips

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Julio Najera from California Total Insurance about changes that have been caused by the pandemic. Najera says with many people traveling less for work your Auto Policy Premium could be more affordable. “As of the 2020 Pandemic, many Insurance Companies have given up to 15% back in premiums for Auto Policies,” said Najera. “It would be good to call your Agent or Insurance Company to see if you qualify for better rates based on your insurance needs.”
ECONOMY
CBS Sacramento

New McCarty Bill Targets Crime Gun Dealers In California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new bill was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Saturday which requires the Department of Justice to analyze their crime gun data in order to determine trends and patterns related to how crime guns are sold and trafficked. The term “crime guns” refers to “any firearm that is illegally possessed, used in a crime, or suspected to have been used in a crime,” explained California State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, who pushed the bill. The bill, referred to as the McCarty Bill or AB 1191, aims to reduce gun violence by targeting illegal arms dealers within California who are the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
FOX40

Friday marks tax deadline to qualify for California stimulus checks

The deadline for Californians to submit their 2020 tax return and be considered for a Golden State Stimulus check is quickly approaching. This Friday marks the last day most Californians can turn in their taxes and still be eligible for a payment of up to $1,100, according to the state’s Franchise Tax Board. That’s because […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insurance Journal

Liberty Company Acquires Rubicon M&A Insurance Services in California

The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers has acquired Rubicon M&A Insurance Services LLC in California. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rubicon M&A, led by its founder Patrick Stroth, specializes in executive liability. The Liberty Company is a privately held insurance broker. Topics Mergers California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Newsom signs a bunch of laws that make it tougher on cops- None that make it tougher on criminals

(Los Angeles, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles County signing several controversial bills dealing with police use of force. One sets statewide rules for use of tear gas and rubber bullets. Another bans police from using transportation and restraint techniques that might choke a suspect. Democrat Newsom is also signing a bill that requires police departments to enact policies that require officers to step in when they see excessive force being used. Many of the new laws are opposed by law enforcement organizations.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy