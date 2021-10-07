California Insurance Commissioner Calls for Reimbursements
Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is calling on the Allstate, Mercury, and CSAA insurance companies to return money to California drivers. The money the commissioner refers to comes from extra premiums charged during the start of the pandemic. The California Department of Insurance analyzed data and found that these three companies did not refund drivers what they should have. Commissioner Lara says they did not comply with the premium relief and will have 30 days to come up with a plan. He says they’ll have to reimburse the money or face legal action.www.ksro.com
